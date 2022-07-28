Pat and Johnny Galvin got married in 1989 - she was a real estate broker, having served some time on the county zoning board, and Johnny had a diverse background, with quite a history in country music.
Who knew that decades later they would have one of the most successful restaurants around, with more than 30 years of serving catfish and burgers to the public.
A year later after they married, with minimal experience in the restaurant business, they opened Catfish Johnny’s in Lake Panasoffkee.
Pat said the previous owner of the restaurant, “had it sold and it fell through and she stopped by the real estate office and kind of begged us,” to take it off her hands.
Like their past careers and experiences, their different talents seem to be responsible for the success of their restaurant – 32 years in, the restaurant is still pleasing the crowds with catfish and a sense of community.
“Johnny was the one that loved the people. I was the workforce,” Galvin said of their success, noting that Johnny had some experience in the business, but she had never been involved in a restaurant at all.
For more than three decades, Pat has worked hard on to the day-to-day operations that put the food on the table and sends their customers home happy.
“I thought the restaurant business would be exciting,” Pat said. She learned it was a lot of hard work.
Of their decision to open a seafood restaurant, she said at the time, there wasn’t a restaurant at the lake focusing on seafood or catfish.
“We just thought that catfish was a good match for Lake Panasoffkee,” she said, noting that it was “cracker food and this is cracker country.”
Along with his musical talent, a key focus of the old Party Barn, Johnny loved people, she said. Until his death last year, it was common to find him seated at his favorite table, chatting with visitors to the restaurant.
Galvin’s background in music has even brought some famous names to the area - for fishing weekends, dinner at Johnny’s and jams in the community. But it was his talent with seasonings that made their recipes popular.
She said it was Johnny that created their original recipes – from their seafood breading to their homemade key lime and peanut butter pies. While they buy a specific breading – the same one that they have purchased for decades, they add their own mix of specially selected seasonings to make the Catfish Johnny’s breading.
“Johnny put all kinds of different spices together - he was just good at that,” she said.
Pat said her favorite recipe is Johnny’s Butterfly shrimp, but for the public, their top seller is their catfish fingers.
“We sell more of that than anything else,” she said.
While they worked on their recipes and menu, they worked on their hours.
“The first four years, we were open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Then six days,” she said.
They eventually omitted breakfast and closed a couple of days a week.
But they have “always had catfish and some of the cracker foods,” she said.
Their menu has remained consistent.
In the beginning, they said they talked to a lot of people – they were getting opinions and information on what might make the restaurant a success – from distributors to friends.
In 1995, they added the Party Barn. They were already having jams, but prior to the existence of the barn, they had been held outside in the parking lot.
The barn has been the host site for birthdays, anniversaries and even weddings. There were Saturday night dances and dinner shows and yes, the weekly music jams
“It’s been a multi-purpose building,” she said.
“Then COVID hit,” which stopped the jams that year. By the next year, Johnny’s health wouldn’t allow him to perform and the following year, he passed.
The building sat empty for a couple of years.
In the past, she and Johnny had each other to discuss their plans for the restaurant and what would be best for its success. With Johnny gone, she no longer had him to exchanged ideas.
“It sat empty for a couple of years,” she said of the party barn, noting it took her a while to figure out what she wanted to do with it.
But that’s changing this fall.
Pat was headed for her summer vacation recently, with pans of returning and throwing herself all in to prepare for the fall reopening and rebranding of the barn.
Pat’s Taps will be a craft beer and wine pub – with pub-style foods, televisions and 14 rotating craft beer taps.
It will be “totally separate from Catfish Johnny’s,” she said, noting even the menus will be different.
They plan to open Thursday through Saturday.
“It was time to kind of rebrand it,” she said, noting that “A lot of people like the craft brews.”
With all her years in, she said honestly, if her daughter hadn’t retired and wasn’t there to help make it happen, “I probably wouldn’t do it.”
While the restaurant is more successful than ever, it’s also more challenging than ever – since COVID, they have staffing issues and the cost of food supplies is constantly changing.
She has a lot of longtime staff.
“The last two years, staffing and prices are just changing so much on us,” she said.
While they’re adding a completely new pub-style business and Johnny is not at his favorite table anymore, things have remained the same at the restaurant.
“We haven’t changed anything,” she said.
“I’m still here every day - like I’ve always been,” she said, wanting to assure the public that they still use the same recipes and menu items. That she’ll still be there for the daily work – except those vacation days.
But that’s the same too – her assistant, Linda, takes over for her when she does take time off and it’s been that way for 20 years.
She believes their success if because people know them, know what they offer.
Quoting Johnny, she said their goal is to offer good food and good service at a good price. And their hope is that folks come on in and feel at home, noting that the servers get to know many of the people who come to feel like family.
Of their customers, she said they want them to keep coming back and plenty do, she said, noting that some folks celebrate their birthday with them, year after year.