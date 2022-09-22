YOUR Humane Society has joined with the Lake Panasoffkee Church of the Fishermen to provide pet food for more families, through a community outreach collaboratio.
Through this new effort, YOUR Humane Society SPCA will begin sharing cat and dog food, as well as additional pet supplies, to help fulfill needs in the community.
The items are being distributed on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, during the church’s weekly food pantry distribution.
This is in addition to YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s already existing “Kibbles” food pantry, which provides food for pets on Saturday mornings at the shelter campus.
“This is an exciting venture for us, for sure,” said Morgan Gish, MSW, shelter director.
“We are always looking for ways to expand our community outreach efforts; ways to increase our presence in Sumter County so that we can touch the lives of every pet that needs our help.”
If you’re interested in learning more about YOUR Humane Society SPCA, or their community programs, please contact their offices at 352-793-9117.
In addition to the Kibbles program, the shelter also offers a free/reduced cost spay and neuter voucher program.