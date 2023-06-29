Justin Winkler – Raiders Wide Receiver
Football for Justin Winkler started out when he was young, bonding with his late dad Anthony “Tony” Winkler. They would watch games together. By the time Justin was middle school, he had enough interest to get in the game.
This year, Justin signed on to play college ball for Benedictine University in Lisle, Il. under Coach Jim Schroeder.
“The intensity and the fast pace,” are what Justin loves about the game, noting his strengths are “Catching and route running.”
He spends at least two hours a day honing his abilities on the field – three to four times a week on his own and training, “When I’m not working out.”
He credits coaches Ty Lawrence, Stan Corburn and Chris Gauntlett with helping him move forward in football, noting their drive for him was encouraging hard work.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t as talented and I put in the work that’s got me where I am now.”
He explained that it was only in his senior year, after he sent his highlight tape out and schools started showing interest in him did he consider a football scholarship could be in the future for him.
His sports icons are professional football players DeVonta Smith and the late Sean Taylor.
“Football is like a chess game – it’s about strategy and playing all four quarters,” he said. Mentally, he’s got that mental toughness and says, “The game’s not over ‘til it’s over.”
He credits Raiders quarterback Eian Finkley with some of his game confidence this year, noting “He’s a good leader and always putting the ball in the right place and just telling me to catch it.”
In the immediate future, as he plays college ball, he said he would love for the team to take the national championship - that would be his ultimate for the seasons he’s playing.
In the past year, he’s most proud of their Raiders team having an undefeated regular season.
Prior to each game, he said the tradition for him is the team prayer. Off the field, he said it’s family and friends.
Justin also notes the importance of teamwork.
“Teamwork’s very important – there’s 11 players on both side of the field snd if they don’t work together, they’re going to make a mistake,” he said.
As for advice to younger players - “Don’t let your size define you.”
A wide receiver, he’s six-feet tall and weighs 157 pounds and also ran track for the Raiders. His mom is Kara Winkler, he has an older brother, Anthony and stepdad, Abraham Ahmed.
Justin is also the grandson of Mike and Judy Foote – Mike spent years as a Raiders baseball coach.
Justin has a weighted GPA of 2.714, with plans to study exercise science and said his goal is to become “… an athletic trainer for a power 5 college,” he said.