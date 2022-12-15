A former Center Hill police chief was arrested for sexual battery of a 14-year-girl, while utilizing a deadly weapon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office was advised by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that a sexual battery had occurred in Sumter County. Sumter detectives collected and reviewed evidence discovered during Marion County’s investigation and determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of former William Ray Pruitt, according to the Sumter County sheriff’s report.
The arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and that Friday, the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Pruitt in Live Oak.