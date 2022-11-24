Jerry Hatfield, who served SECO Energy District 9, in Lake and Marion counties’ Weirsdale, Umatilla and Paisley service territories, passed away earlier this month.
Hatfield’s tenure on the Board of Trustees began in 2000 and carried on for 21 years.
Hatfield played several pivotal roles, serving as president for four years and vice president for nine years. He was secretary/treasurer for two years.
According to SECO representatives, Hatfield provided his insight and wisdom to his fellow trustees and the executive leadership team for over two decades of service on the Board.
“Jerry was a respected member of the Board of Trustees and represented his constituents and the membership as a whole with a servant leadership approach. He was full of energy and enthusiasm for his community and conducted the governance of SECO Energy with both head and heart,” said current president Gerald Anderson.
“He will be dearly missed by his fellow Trustees, SECO Energy leadership and the many employees whose lives he touched over the years.”
“Mr. Hatfield was an educator, administrator and a friend and father figure to many. I’ve heard a number of stories about how he touched the lives of so many students and parents in the Lake County School District and also through his avid work with the Lake County Youth Fair program,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn.
“He has left an indomitable mark on SECO Energy and the communities we serve with his adept leadership and compassionate heart.”
The cooperative extended condolences to the family when they learned of his passing from his daughter Morgan, who was elected to his former seat when he chose not to seek re-election in 2021.
Hatfield was also a longtime member of the Umatilla Kiwanis Club, served in the YMCA Indian Guides with his daughter Morgan, in the Indian Princess Program, and was a member of the 2005 Leadership Lake County class. He was also a strong supporter of the Lake County Fair.