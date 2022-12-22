Four judges were appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal this week.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit covers Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Lake and Marion counties, with administrative offices in Marion County. The circuit is part of the Fifth District Court of Appeal, located in Daytona Beach.
The appointments are to fill four vacancies created by the enactment of HB 7027, that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The bill realigns the judicial circuits within the existing first, second and fifth districts and creates a sixth district composed of the ninth, tenth and twentieth circuits.
The fifth DCA, which includes Sumter, will increase from 11 appellate judges to 12; the first will decrease from 15 appellate judges to 13; the second DCA will decrease from 16 appellate judges to 15 and the sixth DCA will have nine appellate judges.
Those appointed to the fifth district were: Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, John MacIver of Neptune Beach, Joseph Boatwright, II, of East Palatka and Paige Kilbane of Jacksonville.
Soud has served as a judge on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court since January 2009. He was previously a partner at The Soud Law Firm and an associate attorney at Holland & Knight, LLP. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University.
MacIver is currently the chair of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. Previously, he served as the General Counsel to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Counsel for the Executive Office of Governor DeSantis and Assistant General Counsel for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his law degree from Northwestern University.
Boatwright has served as a Judge on the Putnam County Court since January 2013. Previously, he served as the Managing Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit and an associate attorney in private practice. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, his master’s degree from Covington Theological Seminary, his law degree from The Catholic University of America, his master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida and his master of laws in judicial studies from Duke University.
Kilbane has served as a judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court since January 2021, after her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2020. Previously, she served as a judge on the Palm Beach County Court, an associate attorney in private practice and an assistant state attorney in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit operates under the leadership of Chief Judge Daniel B. Merritt, Jr.and Jonathan Lin, Trial Court Administrator.
The circuit is the ninth most populous, covering more than five percent of Florida’s population. The circuit has in excess of 131,863 court filings per year and serves a total population exceeding 1,035,784. The Fifth Judicial Circuit currently has 31 circuit court judges and 11 county court judges.