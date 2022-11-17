Wildwood Middle High School will host their fourth annual Hoopsgiving event.
Players are working their way to support their season, hosting a series of games with both boys and girls teams playing throughout Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
The event is a fundraiser for the boys basketball team, which helps them pay for jerseys, gear they made need and also an upcoming trip to South Carolina, according to Coach Dewaine Lyals.
They also provide a turkey to a couple of families through donations.
Tickets are $8 for a single day and $13 for both days. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co
He said they are happy to accept any donation, whether it’s a dollar amount or a turkey that can be passed on to someone in the community.
Monetary sponsorship are: $250 for a single player sponsorship, which will cover all gear for one player; A two-ticket sponsorship gets the sponsor two jerseys, two season tickets for $500; The banner sponsorship is five jerseys, five passes and a banner for $1,000.
Anyone interested in making a direction donation or sponsorship, can contact Lyals at 352-233-5287.