Franklin Walter Smith
Summerfield
Franklin Walter Smith, owner of S & S Ranch (established 1972), passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 4, 2023. Born on Oct. 21, 1943, in Dallas, Fl., he was the third child of Buck and Eloise Smith. Brothers DVM Perry, DVM Jerry and Juddy completed a quartet of young men that excelled in athletics, agriculture and veterinarian science.
A graduate of Lake Weir High School, Frank was a member of the 1960 State Champion Track Team. He was named ‘Most Athletic’ in 1961 after lettering in all four major sports. Frank attended Troy State University, returning home to marry his high school sweetheart, Patty Williams of Weirsdale, on Dec. 20, 1961. He continued his formal education at the University of Florida majoring in Agricultural Science, again returning to Marion County, where he worked in the Citrus Industry for 10 years before founding S & S Ranch.
He specialized in cattle and watermelons for the next 51 years. Papa or ‘Mr. Frank’ (as he was known in the cow pens and on the loading dock) created a legacy of quality agricultural production that earned the respect, loyalty and accolades befitting his lifelong passion for all things agriculture.
Ever the sportsman, Frank was a regionally-ranked professional calf roper and an avid hunter. He was known for his prized walker deer hounds and his award-winning cow dogs.
And somehow, amid his demanding schedule, he still found the time to coach the Belleview Bulldogs, winning multiple Marion County Youth Football League championships.
Frank was a member and president of the Marion County Cattleman’s Association and a member/director of the Florida Farm Bureau.
Other memberships include: The Florida Cattlemen’s Association, The National Cattlemen’s Association, The National Watermelon Association and the PRCA.
A longtime supporter of the Ocala Bull Sale and the Southeastern Youth Fair, he was presented with the Farm Credit Outstanding Rancher & Leader Award in 2006. Frank was inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2014, for his lifetime achievements.
Papa was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Williams Smith. He is survived by his sons - Darrell (Pamela) and Darren; his granddaughters - Casey Smith and Haley Smith Terrell (Jeremy); his great-grandchildren - Raelynn and Stetson Terrell, and his ever-faithful companion ‘Sassy’.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 14550 SE 65th Ct. Summerfield, Fl. 34491. In Lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Frank Smith scholarship. You can make checks out to South Eastern youth fair for Frank Smith. Cash & Checks make out to-Southeastern Youth Fair, PO Box 404 Ocala, FL 34478. To make online payments https://seyfair.com/donate
Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers Baxley.com