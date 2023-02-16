YOUR Humane Society SPCA has been awarded a grant for their “Big Fix” Spay/Neuter Voucher program to help reduce the overpopulation of pets across Sumter County.
Vouchers are available for free, or at an extremely-reduced cost for qualifying Sumter County residents’ dogs and cats.
“Many pet owners are facing great financial challenges these days. Recent donations from our supporters and a grant from the Florida Animal Friend fund, are allowing us to help local pets and prevent them from needless reproduction. Feeding and vetting many little ones can put a large financial burden on a household which may already be experiencing a very tight budget. Before funding runs out, it is strongly encouraged that qualifying Sumter pet owners contact our shelter soon for details,” said shelter operations manager, Nikki Healy.
The shelter’s spay/neuter voucher program also includes an opportunity to receive a one-year rabies vaccine at a discounted rate, if needed. Puppies and kittens can reproduce as young as four months old. Be part of the solution as a responsible pet owner and have YOUR pets spayed or neutered before you face a litter who could have an uncertain future.
Prevent any suffering from illness, homelessness or possible euthanasia. Contact our shelter either at 352-793-9117 or send an email to info@hsspca.org, before it’s too late.
The veterinary procedures are performed at Planned Pethood Cares in Lake Panasoffkee. Please share this with anyone you think could benefit from our “Big Fix” Spay/Neuter Voucher program.
Additionally, YOUR Humane Society SPCA also offers “Kibbles,” a free pet food pantry for the dogs and cats of qualifying Sumter County families.
“The goal of the pantry is to help keep pets with their families and never have to face surrender simply because the cost of pet food may become too much on very limited budgets. Economic hardship doesn’t mean that these cherished pets are not in loving families. We’re trying to help keep that family together with this safety net program,” Healy said.
The shelter may also have limited pet supplies available if needed such as leashes, collars, bowls, brushes, litter boxes, etc. to help in their daily care. Pet food (dry and canned) is dished out monthly to approved pet owners each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the shelter. Brands and special dietary formulas are not guaranteed, as the majority is all received thanks to generous donors in support of the program that currently supports 73 Sumter families with 227 dogs and cats in their households.
Contact our shelter either at 352-793-9117 or send an email to info@hsspca.org on how to enroll in the “Kibbles” program.
Your Humane Society