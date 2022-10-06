Big celebration at Kelly’s
Kelley›s Lunch Box/Badges Tavern will host a big celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will be from 5 p.m. to midnight. The celebration is in honor of the restaurant’s fourth anniversary, as well as their official grand opening. They’ll also be celebrating owner Kelly Cruz Rhoden’s husband, Jerry Rhoden’s 60th birthday. Rhoden is a battalion chief for Sumter Fire Services.
They will have the THIRST Responders, a beer truck, styled as a fire engine, dispensing beer.
The BUD Girls will be on site from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the restaurant crew will be smoking wings, pulled pork and burgers.
They’ll also have two music performers - J Alan Six will open for John Johnson, J.T. Curtis and T.J. Rainey will be in concert.
The live music will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., outside, then the celebration will move inside.
25th Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival
November 5 - 6, 10 am to 5 pm both days
1181 W. Main Street, Lady Lake, FL 32159
Fine art meets folk art in this immensely popular show which celebrates a quarter-century in The Villages® community this November! Gorgeous paintings, garden and home décor, handmade dips, whimsical and practical creations – they’re all here in one stunning showcase. Residents and visitors (and their four-legged companions) are invited to stroll the street and discover what talent and imagination can create in this free, outdoor weekend festival.
Brown’s hosting corn maze
It’s time to revisit the Corn Maze at Brown and Brown Farms and Country Store in Oxford.
Opening weekend is set for Oct. 8 and 9, with an eight-acre corn maze and six weeks of fall fun for all ages. On Oct. 16, there’ll be a craft fair and Oct. 29-30, it’s Dazed by the Maze.
In November, it’s an International Food Truck Festival.
There’ll be U-Pick sunflowers, hayrides, kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and live entertainment.
Tickets are available now.
Brown’s is located at 13942 N. U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Webster Cemetery Picnic
The Webster cemetery picnic is slated for Saturday October the 8th at the Sumter county Farmers market.
The event includes barbecue pork and chicken dinners, chicken rice dinners and desserts.
The picnic begins at 10:00 a.m.
there will be a dessert auction and live music. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and newcomers to gather for fellowship, as well as support the community. The picnic is a fundraiser for the community that provides upkeep for three local cemeteries.
The cemeteries are Marden of Memories, Stewart Chapel and Mount Zion.
Is Sumter county Farmers market is located on C. R. 471/Main Street in Webster.
Taste of Soul set for October
Royal’s Taste of Soul is slated for Saturday, Oct. 8.
The annual event was created to help benefit Royal, with its deep-rooted history.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Vineyard and Events, LLC.
The vineyard location is 1945 East County Road 462 in Wildwood (Royal).
The ‘taste’ features live music by Itcus Soul and Jazz Band, dancing and soul food vendors.
The vendors on site will be serving barbecued chicken and ribs, fried fish and chicken wings, soul food dinners (smothered pork chops) and desserts, including sweet potato pie.
There’ll be African-inspired clothing, jewelry and art vendors on site as well.
An outside event, the admission fee is $10 and parking is free.
Bring your lawn chairs.
For more information, call 352-748-0260 or youngartists@aol.com
Signature sponsor for the event is Wildwood Vineyards and Events, LLC
This event was created for adults (21+).
No outside food or beverages allowed.
Oxford Fall Festival set for Oct. 26
The annual Oxford Fall Festival is on. Slated from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Oxford Memorial Center – 3779 C.R. 203 Oxford.
The fun includes a silent auction, giant slide, cake walk, hayrides, dunk tank, cake auction and more.
There’ll be chicken rice dinners for a $10 a plate donation. The meal includes the entrée, sides and dessert – meal service starts at 4 p.m.
The event is the annual fundraiser for the Pine Level Cemetery Association.
Upcoming concerts at the Sharon
Are you ready to attend some concerts? You might want to check out these two Performances, coming in December.
Dec. 11, Three Dog Night will perform at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.
Dec. 3, Josh Turner will bring his “King Size Manger Tour” to the Sharon, performing Christmas songs and hits.
Grammy-nominated Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, claims some of the most impressive statistics in popular music. From 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than this band, according to a news release from Get Off the Bus Concerts.
The group is known for such songs as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.” Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows, including two Super Bowls.
Country music singer Turner will perform holiday classics including “The First Nowell” (featuring the song’s traditional spelling), “Silent Night, Holy Night,” “King Size Manger,” “What He’s Given Me,” “Soldier’s Gift” and “Mele Kalikimaka My ‘Ohana.”
The Three Dog Night concert will be held in support of Sea 2 Sea 4 PTSD (https://www.seatoseaforptsd.ca). The Turner holiday performance will be in support of Mount Dora Center for the Arts.
Webster Cemetery Picnic
The Webster cemetery picnic is slated for Saturday October the 8th at the Sumter county Farmers market.
The event includes barbecue pork and chicken dinners, chicken rice dinners and desserts.
The picnic begins at 10:00 a.m.
there will be a dessert auction and live music. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and newcomers to gather for fellowship, as well as support the community. The picnic is a fundraiser for the community that provides upkeep for three local cemeteries.
The cemeteries are Garden of Memories, Stewart Chapel and Mount Zion.
Is Sumter county Farmers market is located on C. R. 471/Main Street in Webster.
Spooktakular planned in Wildwood
Wildwood will host their annual Spooktacular – a family event slated from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Millennium Park.
They will have candy galore, dancing, costume contests, vendors, balloon artists, bounce houses and more!
The costume contests are for people of all ages: 0-99!
The event is free and will also include a trunk or treat for the children.
If you’re interested in being a vendor on site, please email at parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov