There is so much “behind the kennel door” work performed by our volunteers to help us, help our animals. It involves more than hands-on help walking dogs, cleaning litter boxes, laundry, training, etc.
It takes lifesaving funding to keep those kennel doors open and to meet the needs of animals and their people across our community. One important role is that of a volunteer willing to write grants. You may have seen signs at the large pet supply stores about donating a few extra dollars to their foundation. Those donations allow shelters, like us, to apply for grants to help our furry residents.
Pauline Garber is our December Volunteer of the Month for her tireless efforts to write and write and write various grant applications that will help fund our work.
It’s an effort that takes a great deal of time, research and attention to detail in order to submit a grant application that will be accepted for consideration.
Pauline hails from Philadelphia, Pa., where she and her husband, Brad, met in college. In graduate school, they headed in different directions, but reconnected and married in 1975. Unfortunately, except for their collection of fish, they do not have pets, as Brad is extremely allergic. Such a shame!
Growing up, Pauline tells us she thought of herself as a “dog person” as she grew up with her family pet, Lady. Then, she met “Chip the Cat,” at a bookstore in Connecticut, who changed her perception of cats as he overtly displayed so much affection. He would jump in her lap, roll over, purr and let her rub his belly.
At volunteer orientation, Pauline realized that writing grants could play an important role in the financial health of YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
When asked why she volunteers, she enthusiastically tells us, “What inspires my volunteering- the animals, of course! For several months before heading to spend the summer in Connecticut, I visited the shelter on a regular basis and, of course, played with the current collection of cats and dogs. Even while out-of-town, I am able to continue to help by writing grant applications.”
Pauline collaborates with the fundraising chairperson, finding eligible grant opportunities and develop comprehensive grant applications. They note they have been fortunate in obtaining new funding resources for the shelter. That includes a recent $20,000 grant from Florida Animal Friend to fund spay/neuter vouchers for Sumter County’s qualifying pets.
Pauline’s kind words are genuine as she said, “If you want to spend some very rewarding time with great people and with appreciative animals, please find time to volunteer at YOUR HSSPCA!”
Thank you, Pauline, for your tireless and dedicated efforts to work behind the scenes to help save lives!
We always welcome and need more volunteers to have a greater impact across our community. If you are interested in beginning the new year meeting other compassionate people motivated to make positive change, contact us at 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer and we’ll get you set up for our January volunteer orientation.
Give one a day a week or just a few days a month. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, dog walking and basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping administration in the office. There’s providing cat care at any of our locations, fundraising, gardening, basic maintenance tasks on our campus, special events and more.
Reach out and let us know YOUR talents!