The men of New Life Christian Church, 4701 East C.R. 462, Wildwood would like to invite men outside our congregation to join us for two and a half hours. We will start with prayer followed by a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on March 11. The breakfast is expected to last until approximately 11 a.m.
What makes this a unique opportunity? Our guest speaker will be Gary Varvel. Gary is a personal friend of one of our elders, so we were able, with the help of God, to convince Gary to share about his love for the Lord and help us laugh at the same time.
Additionally, a “free at will” offering will be offered to support RAPHA International. RAPHA provides aftercare for survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse and family preservation programs in vulnerable communities.
We promise you will find your time well invested and probably become a fan of Gary Varvel. This is a rare opportunity for local men to share solidarity in Christ, while also being amused by a great Christian Brother and supporting a great Charity.
He is a Christian, conservative, cartoonist and speaker - in that order. He was The Indianapolis Star cartoonist for 24 years. He is internationally syndicated. In 2015 he was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame and has won the National Headliners Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the National Cartoonists Society Reuben Award for Best Editorial Cartoonist Division, the Grambs Aronson Award plus dozens of state awards.
He wrote and illustrated The Good Shepherd children’s book plus he co-wrote and produced Christian films: The Board (2009) and The War Within (2014).