I don’t know about you but fall is about my favorite time of year in Florida. Things begin to cool down from the long hot summer and the outdoors become so much more inviting. At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, we are gearing up for the fall. Everything gets pretty busy around here this time of year. On Monday Oct. 31 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, we will continue our annual trunk or treat. There will be candy, games, popcorn, and the Kona Ice Truck for all the kiddos. We want to provide a safe alternative for kids on that night. Come and bring the whole family.
We also are going to have a very special guest speaker this November 6th in the 10:00am service by the name of Tommy Green. Tommy Green is the Executive Director Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. He also pastored First Baptist church of Brandon for many years. We look forward to hearing him speak to our church, and community, on that Sunday.
Our church offers activities and personal growth through our bible studies and worship services. Come and be challenged as we strive to see people conformed into the image of the Son of God, Jesus Christ.
We are located at 802 County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee. Our phone number is 352-793-5510 and our website is fbclp@fbclakepan. com. Service time is 10:00am Sundays and we have bible studies throughout the week. We also livestream every week.