When we give someone our unadulterated attention, we’re placing value on them. We demonstrate careful thought, sincere consideration, and compassionate love by holding space for someone else’s needs.
We forget that we need to shine that kind of attention on ourselves. We may find it easier to splash mercy on others because we’re overwhelmed by our own offenses. We know where we went wrong, how we went wrong, and why we went wrong. Our focus is a mantra of wrong, wrong, wrong. So we repeat a past we rehearse. A history we wish we could overcome.
We wonder what’s wrong with us that we can’t move on.
What if we wondered what’s right with us?
What if we wrote down everything that we like about ourselves? What if we looked for the silver lining instead of a dreaded problem? What if, amid trouble, we sought out what good could come out of it?
What if we forgave ourselves?
John 8:36 Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.
So many of us believers say we trust the above scripture, but we hold ourselves accountable to a past that Jesus redeemed.
THIS WEEK’S PRACTICE:
1 Write down ten daily things you like about yourself for ten days. At the ten-day benchmark, you’ll have one-hundred things handwritten to remind yourself of your awesomeness.
2 Break each day’s entry down by category. Some could include fitness, faith, talent, traits or relationships. You can get as specific as you’d like.
3 When you think you can’t write another thing you like about yourself, stretch your mind until you’ve reached one hundred by day ten.
You’ll find that the exercise helps you refocus and appreciate things that might’ve laid dormant until you unearthed them. Read and visualize your list often, especially when tempted to be self-critical.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.