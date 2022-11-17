Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual, healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge. This program started the week of Oct. 31.
During this six-week program, you will receive weekly updates and track and report your physical activity minutes. This virtual opportunity provides the education, support and accountability needed to improve your health.
What can you do for your health in 30 minutes a day? Physical activity and eating right promote mental and physical wellness, weight management and chronic disease.
The goal of Let’s Walk, Florida is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits. Even though the title of the program is Let’s Walk, participants are encouraged to track and report any moderate intensity cardiovascular activity.
This program is open to individuals, families and organized teams. For more information about this program and to register, visit https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/lwf
You may also contact LuAnn Duncan at Sumter County Extension, 352-569-6871 for more information