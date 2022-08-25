Dade’s Youth, the teen group sponsored by Dade Battlefield Society, reminds local businesses or groups that it’s time to sign up again, for this year’s haunted event at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
The event is set for Oct. 28 and 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dade’s Youth, the Girls Scouts and the Boy Scouts have been planning since June and are very excited about the many groups already pledged to contribute.
So many ways to help:
Set up a game or craft for kids (Contact if interested, there are a limited number of games or crafts in our two pavilions) If space is not available in a pavilion, groups may set up a tent for their game or craft.
Bags of candy or other treats. These will be given to the children as part of our new “Scarecrow Street” area.
Monetary donations to help Dade’s Youth buy needed supplies for crafts, decorations and the haunted café. Checks made to DBS/ Dade’s Youth
PLEASE DONATE ITEMS FOR SCARECROW STREET BY OCT. 26th
We will gladly pick up items or you may deliver to Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
Contact us with any questions. 352-793-6256 or e-mail:
Dade’s Youth: P.O. Box 1 Bushnell, Fl. 33513
Sincerely,
Karen Cloud
Dade’s Youth Leader