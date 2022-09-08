Granville Beville 2234 is the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC objectives are historical, memorial, educational, benevolence and patriotic.
The executive board met on Aug. 17 to plan this year’s meetings, projects and special events. Those in attendance were Joyce White, Cindi Hinkle, Mary Harrison, Tammy Moore and Liz Sumner.
On Aug. 13, President White attended the chartering and the installation of officers for a new Florida Division Chapter, the Hiram A. McLeod 2730 in Citrus County. She also announced three upcoming events: the Marion Dragoons 2311 will host an end-of-the summer social on Aug. 27; on Sept. 17, the Annie H. Darracott 791 and the Plant City 1931 chapters will present a production called “Founders of the UDC 1890-1915.” Then the Florida Division Convention will take place the first week in October.
The chapter will participate in the following projects: Project Linus, Anchor House, VAVS (Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service), canned goods for food centers, Stamps for the Wounded and projects slated by the General and the Division organizations.
The treasurer is working on the yearly budget; the registrar is working on three applications and applications for military service awards; and the yearbook chairman is working on the revised yearbook that will be ready by the first meeting. The historian is working on the press book which will be taken to convention.
The first meeting will take place on Sept. 10.