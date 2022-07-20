The monthly meeting of Granville Beville 2234 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was held on May 14 in Lake Panasoffkee. Members were treated to a luncheon by their hostesses, Liz Sumner and Mary Harrison. Ten members attended the meeting with two guests from the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Irish Wolf shared the epitaph of James Dunwoody Bullock who is the subject of the program today. She also reported on the book, The War-time Journal of a Georgia Girl by Eliza Frances Andrews.
President Joyce White thanked the members for participating in the Confederate Memorial Day services on April 23 at Pine Level Cemetery. White will be completing the annual reports in June.
Chaplain Carol Anderson held a memorial service for two members: Jewell Stansell who passed away April 10 and Betty Jo Crafton who passed on May 8. Both ladies contributed much to the chapter and will be greatly missed.
Member Christie Kiefer installed the officers for 2022-2024. They are as follows:
President: Joyce White, Vice president: Cindi Hinkle, second vice president: Belle Phillips, third vice president: Jessica Hoag, secretary: Carol Anderson, treasurer: Mary Harrison, historian: Deborah Moore, registrar: Tammy Moore, recorder of military service awards: Tammy Moore and chaplain: Carol Anderson.
The days’ program was about “James Dunwoody Bulloch: The Confederacy’s Chief Foreign Agent.” In 1864 Bullock was able to get a ship out of England and she was equipped at sea. This ship was commissioned into the Confederate Navy as the “Shenandoah.” Bulloch was never pardoned nor charged for his activities during the war. He died in England in 1901.
The next meeting will be on Sept. 10 in Floral City. The Florida Division Convention will be held in Orlando Sept. 30-Oct. 2.