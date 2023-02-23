Widowed? Help is here and hope is possible.
Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on?
At a Loss of a Spouse seminar you’ll discover:
• Other people understand and have found ways to make it through
• Why it won’t always hurt so much
• Reasons for hope
• Practical tips for coping with the death of a spouse
The meetings are held at Grace Tabernacle 7279 Warm Springs Ave, Wildwood, FL 34785. The contact phone number is 352.748.3255. The facilitator contact is Lee Steedley at butterflylady4254@gmail.com