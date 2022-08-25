For those in need of medical scans and tests, but with an income 200% below the poverty level, there’s a new program available to help. Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening past president Julie Schmied initiated a new project in support of the Lazarus Free Medical Clinic in Wildwood, called the “Bridge the Gap with Scans and Exams.”
Lazarus serves patients with an income below 200% of the poverty level who have no insurance. While Lazarus can provide free health services, they had no resource for their patients who need scans and tests that would give their doctors better direction to treat serious health problems. Without an MRI, CT scan, mammogram or ultrasound, their staff can’t move forward with an effective treatment plan.
«Our patients can’t afford these tests, even at reduced prices. A fund to bridge the gap would be a life-saving idea,” according to Myrta Aviles, director of the clinic.
Club member Jim Bodenner listened to the issue and suggested that the club could follow the same plan it uses to offer dental services to low-income veterans for $5, through the Smiles for Veterans Fund. The dental program has a three-year history of working very well with partner Langley Health Services.
Schmied and Bodenner met with Paul Quinn of Langley, and Myrta and Pixie Wilder of Lazarus. Langley agreed they could design a similar program to make these tests possible for patients of Lazarus. Langley would provide the services at a reduced rate, the patient would pay $25, and Evening Rotary Foundation will provide a grant for the remainder of the cost.
The Evening Rotary Club has established the initial fund. Pixie Wilder, a Lazarus volunteer and a member of Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning), brought the “Bridge the Gap” program to the attention of Dick Phoebus, the club’s foundation chair. Their club, having contributed to the Smiles for Veterans fund and being familiar with how that works, recognized the urgent need for this program and decided to contribute funds as well.
With the two Rotary Clubs providing the funding, and Lazarus and Langley on board, the next step involved was educating the rest of the Langley and Lazarus teams about the program. On Monday, Aug.t 15, staff members from Langley and Lazarus, as well as Rotarians from both clubs, attended a training meeting.
“This program will absolutely save lives, no question,” stated Aviles.
“This is the type of collaboration that helps Langley Health Services make a significant impact on people’s lives,” Quinn said.
“It has involved several months of research and meetings to come up with the plan for this program. It really will ‘Bridge the Gap’ for the patients of Lazarus Free Clinic, enabling them to get appropriate treatment before something becomes a life-threatening condition,” said Schmied.
If you would like to have more information or contribute to the Bridge the Gap fund, contact Julie Schmied at 314-814-0995.