Gloria Puerto-Ebey and Jena Sullivan met at a networking event. Both with careers outside the home, they knew there were business opportunities at general networking events, but they wanted to come up with something that would focus on balancing work and life.
Ebey said they attended “…a lot of networking events and know how hard many of the ladies,” in business work.
“We need to focus on the work and life balance as well,” she said, noting they opted to create opportunities for both. Back in March, they hosted their first International Driven Women’s gathering.
The meetings are “very special and very different,” Ebey said, noting they’ve had a painting class and a lesson in doing yoga from their chairs.
She said through the painting class, members even found some hidden artistic talents.
They plan three different meetings each quarter. And each of the three is designated for a different time of day, which gives everyone a chance to participate, Ebey said.
They host a breakfast meeting that is typically educational and focuses on mental health in keeping the balance.
The location changes each quarter and during that time, they meet for breakfast during one of the sessions, lunch during another and then dinner for the third. They meet on the second Friday of each month.
The lunch meetings usually include a motivational speaker that gives a boost, and the dinner meetings are “fun, always with a twist,” she said.
As for Ebey, she notes that one of the main things she has learned from the gatherings is “That you’re not alone. You feel sometimes that you probably are - your fears, your troubles are yours and that’s it.”
But people open up and make you feel confident, make you feel like you’re not alone, she said.
It’s also been a great way for people to make friends, according to Ebey.
“It’s been really, really good to know that we are creating that sisterhood,” she said, adding that there will always be someone to talk to.
In addition to gaining support and contacts through networking, as well as learning from others, Ebey said they have a great group of ladies who support their efforts.
She said that the group also works to teach people to delegate and as they coordinate and plan events, they delegate aspects to others, who help put it together.
“We divide the tasks and we make it happen,” she said.
The location typically takes care of the food and they coordinate the speakers or the event plan.
She said the group is always open to all women, not just those who work outside the home.
“They’re different women with different backgrounds, with different things to share,” she said.
“You always have something to give.”
She said their Facebook following is 100, but they have between 25 and 30 women who participate in the face-to-face meetings, with more attending the dinner gatherings than the morning events.
Next up is their Nov. 8 meeting, slated to take place at Watercrest Buena Vista.
If you can’t make the meetings, you might check out their Facebook page, which she said includes positive thoughts, music and more.
For more information, call 407-907-5592.
Gloria Puerto-Ebey
Ebey has worked for VITAS for about eight years and for others for a total of about 20, but in Colombia, her native country, she said she was an event planner. She lives in Ocala and works for VITAS throughout Sumter County.
“Thank God to them,” she said of VITAS, for allowing her to be involved in outside events, such as the women’s group.
Jena Sullivan
Sullivan is a financial advisor, involved in various community groups.
“She’s a really great community leader,” Ebey said of Sullivan.