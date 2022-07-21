While the City of Webster deals with requests for zoning changes and new developments, some of the local residents are residents are working to get the public more involved in shaping the City’s future. A group called Concerned Citizens of the Webster Area (CCWA) is working to get the public more involved.
The city has a 41-acre parcel that will accommodate anywhere from 165 homes to 328 homes, that’s already been approved. The current plan designates only 165 homes, according to Deanna Naugler, Webster’s city manager.
The City also has a request for a zoning change to nearly 278 acres, between S.R. 471 and the Gant Lake area, expected to accommodate more than 1,200 single-family homes and townhomes. The original request was for 1,600 homes.
The CCWA members have purchased back minutes from the meeting, no longer available on the website and sent out a mailer to residents, asking them pay attention and get involved with city council meetings, being aware of what’s going on.
One of the members, Sandra McClanahan said the group’s goal is to get residents to “pay attention and come to the meetings,” reading the information ahead of time.
She notes that, as is the usual case, folks work, and are tired at the end of the day, and don’t often attend council meetings, or pay attention to what is happening, until something comes up that directly impacts them.
She said she does the same thing. A school teacher, she notes that in the summer, she spends more time on it, but when she gets back into work and the classroom, she’s tired when she gets home and falls away from paying attention and attending the meetings.
She said she believes that some people just don’t realize the impact council decisions can have on their lives. And not just those in the city limits, but those in outlying areas as well.
Della Daughtry, who serves with the group, also serves on the Sumter County Preservation Society.
She said Webster is a unique area, “…initiatlly formed from a farming community,” she said, adding that if it wasn’t for the farming community, there wouldn’t be a Webster.
She said once you pass the school, the city ends and the farming community begins.
In the case of the larger parcel, she said the City annexed a little piece out of the farming community, adding they have concerns that the developer hasn’t purchased the property yet.
“They’re not willing to do anything on the property until they get all this passed,” she said, noting that the property includes a lot of wetlands and may also be the site for one of the lost cemeteries in Sumter County. That means studies to see what may need to happen with protected wildlife, as well as work to determine if there is an actual cemetery on site.
“We need studies done.” She said she let the council know that she was looking for a cemetery in that area and left her contact information, but wasn’t contacted.
She said she got a totally different response from the county, when she was researching Wild Cow Prairie for the preservation society, noting that within 24 hours they had a point of contact for her and had already started working on it.
She said there are enough descendants in the area that are upset about the issue and have already reached out for information at the national level on what their rights are. Daughtry notes that the Sumter County Preservation Society fully supports their efforts.
“If that cemetery is there, we have to make sure we give that area the respect it needs,” and the developer will have to build around the cemetery.
The group wants to ensure the safety of Gant Lake’s future, and are concerned about the impact of digging down to provide water for the additional population’s needs, to make sure that sewage issues are addressed, to guarantee that neighbors’ wells will not dry up from the extra water demands, burning up their pump motors, and, of course, the threat of sinkholes opening up in the Webster area from the increased demands on the Floridan Aquifer is a huge concern.”
Additionally, the Concerned Citizens of Webster want clear answers on other issues, such as increased crime incidents that come with increased population, unnecessary duplication of businesses that are already in the area, and possible future displacement of (and destruction of historic buildings) the businesses on Market Boulevard, if 471 has to be widened to four lanes to accommodate an increase in traffic.
“And we will be responsible for them”, McClanahan said, noting that the City could have a huge mess, not able to accommodate both developments.
Daughtry said while they are at one-third capacity on sewage, with 800 residents, if the larger parcel is approved, that will put them over and then who gets to utilize the other two thirds?
She said the first parcel is growth for the City and in the “nucleus” or “footprint of the city.”
The group believes that the priority should be in taking care of existing residents first, noting that, in addition to the residents already here, the City is also now committed to the residents and small businesses that will be in the development across from Webster Elementary School and that the City needs to slow down a bit and take more carefully-measured steps at this point.”
Along with getting the public more involved, the CCWA would like to see some changes with the City’s procedures. The CCWA is going to formally request that the City make the investment to increase the storage capacity of the website ( http://www.websterfl.com ), and begin to re-upload all previous packets. The CCWA believes that the information should always be available digitally to the public.»
The group would also like to see an increase in the access time for the public to review upcoming meeting information, because they believe that Monday morning is not enough time for the public to be able to adequately review the documents.
Naugler said they wait until Friday afternoon to send the information to council members to insure everything is as up-to-date and accurate as possible, before they make all the copies.
She said if she has someone scan everything in and upload it late Friday afternoon, they will need to have someone stay late and the City will have to pay overtime.
According to CCWA, “The residents of the Webster area understand that, while there was a lot of high emotion and heart-felt, back-stories at the June meeting, it’s the legal issues that will count as they move forward. The residents are trying to approach it now from a legal point of view.”
The group expects tonight’s (July 21st) meeting to draw a large crowd, and they hope that all meetings going forward will be equally well-attended, as concerned residents begin to take a larger interest in what’s happening to their community.