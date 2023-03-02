The monthly meeting of Granville Beville 2234 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was held on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Lake Panasoffkee. Ten members attended the meeting with one guest and they were treated to lunch by hostess, Liz Sumner.
Registrar Tammy Moore welcomed new member Sarah Dehart, with a membership certificate. The chapter is waiting on two other completed applications at this time.
Moore is also working on two other UDC applications and six Children of the Confederacy applications.
“A UDC Daughter’s Prayer” and “A Wearing of the Gray” were two poems read during the meeting, as well as three book reports on Southern history. The three books that were reported on were The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain by Donna Barron and Kay Jones, The One Who Waits for Me by Lori Copeland, and Jefferson Davis: President of the Confederacy by Joann J. Burch.
President Joyce White thanked the members for the Lee-Jackson banquet that was held in January. Seventy-one people attended the banquet and the silent auction was a success. The chapter will use the money for college scholarships. There are several projects that the chapter is involved in.
White sent off 1,291 stamps to the organization called Stamps for the Wounded and members brought canned goods for a local food bank. Mary Harrison reported on the “Plantation Christmas” at Gamble Mansion in December and the Florida Division Workshop, which took place last weekend in Orlando.
Carol Anderson, the program chairman, presented the program about the war time diary of Dolly Sumner Lunt Burge.
Born in Maine in 1817, Dolly married, first, Samuel Lewis and then, after being widowed in 1843, she married Thomas Burge in Covington, Ga, but he died in 1858. As of 1918, her diary, A Woman’s Wartime Journal, was published.
The next meeting will be on March 11 in Bushnell.
Submitted by Joyce White, President
Granville Beville 2234