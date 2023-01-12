Looking to dine fresh from the garden?
The Sumter County Extension Office (UF/IFAS) will hold a Grow Your Plate series, with information on growing your own foods. The topics will include Landscape to Table, heat tolerant and tropical vegetables, small spaces and special issues and is designed for moderate and advanced level gardeners.
The classes will be held via zoom, with Landscape to Table as the first session, starting Jan. 30.
Sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The sessions are as follows:
Jan. 31 – Heat Tolerant Vegetables
Feb. 1 – Growing Tropical Vegetables
Feb. 2 – Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces
Feb. 3 – Troubleshooting Vegetable Gardening Issues
There are two options for registering, which will allow everyone access, regardless of their ability to pay.
Select the free admission ticket or the general admission ticket, a $25 non-refundable fee.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/345uubad
For additional information, con tact nsamuel@ufl.edu