Vegetable Garden Series starts this week
Looking to dine fresh from the garden? The Sumter County Extension Office (UF/IFAS) will hold a Grow Your Plate series, with information on growing your own foods. The topics will include Landscape to Table, heat tolerant and tropical vegetables, small spaces and special issues and is designed for moderate and advanced level gardeners.
The classes will be held via zoom, with Landscape to Table as the first session, starting Jan. 30.
Sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The sessions are as follows: Jan. 31 – Heat Tolerant Vegetables; Feb. 1 – Growing Tropical Vegetables; Feb. 2 – Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces; Feb. 3 – Troubleshooting Vegetable Gardening Issues; There are two options for registering, which will allow everyone access, regardless of their ability to pay.
Select the free admission ticket or the general admission ticket, a $25 non-refundable fee.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/346uubad
For additional information, contact nsamuel@ufl.edu