Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete two critical home repair projects in Coleman and Leesburg.
The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
“With the support from Lowe’s, we’re able to drastically enhance the homes of two families in our service area. With critical improvements like window replacements, roof replace-ment, and interior renovations, the repairs will increase the health, safety, and accessibility for the families living there,” said Lacie Himes, the organization’s director of development.
“We share a belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live, and because of Lowe’s generosity, we’re able to achieve that for more families in our community.”
Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households across the nation. With the support of this funding, Habitat Lake-Sumter will be able to further its efforts of helping families address critical health and safety issues in their homes.
Lowe’s and Habitat began their partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s has also supported Habitat’s Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe’s commitment through 2022 will bring the company’s total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million.