Sumter Sun Times group publisher John Shank is pleased to announce that Cindy Hall has joined the staff as an advertising executive, and will be helping local clients market their products and services to our large audience of weekly readers in Sumter County.
Hall has many years of experience in media sales and she previously worked for several years as a Sumter County Times sales representative.
“We are excited to have Cindy join our sales team,” said Shank. “She is a veteran in the industry and understands the importance of building relationships with her clients and providing marketing expertise to help them grow their business.
Hall will be reunited and working closely with longtime Sumter Sun Times managing editor Brenda Locklear, to provide readers with a strong community newspaper product each week that focuses on the important happenings in Sumter County.
“She’s been an asset to company – in her attitude, her work ethic and service to her customers,” Locklear said.
“She first came on board with the Sumter County Times, then spent decades with the company as a sales executive for its sister paper, the Citrus County Chronicle. Her long tenure with the former company is evidence of her work ethic,” said Locklear.
“We spent more than three decades working for the same company in the past. I know Cindy’s abilities. I’m excited to be working on the same team with her again and looking forward to projects that we will be producing in the future.”
“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to come on board with D-R Media and the Sumter Sun Times – focusing on projects with some of the Sumter team again and getting back to a working relationship with the businesses in Sumter that have helped build this community.”