On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Denise Warnock honored her mother, Maryon Hammons, on her 100th birthday, with a party.
Members of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood Gleaners Sunday School Class, the Marble Club and Hammons family members were all on hand to celebrate.
The party was a combination celebrating her 100th birthday and the annual Gleaners Sunday Schools Class Christmas party.
Hammons was presented her 100-year tiara and sash, which was followed with fellowship, games refreshments and cake.
That morning, Hammons was also recognized on television, with Fox News televising her picture and wishing her a very special happy birthday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board also sent documents and the Voice of South Marion printed an article.