Fun and fireworks were on the agenda in Wildwood on Monday, July 3, with the annual Happy Birthday America! celebration for the Fourth of July. From vendors and a kid zone, to the new beer garden, there was something for everyone.
Food trucks were on hand for the hungry and live music kept the crowd entertained. The celebration finale was the annual fireworks show, lighting up the sky. The event was held at Millenium Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Next up for the city is their Back-to-School Shoe Drive & Summer Bash, slated for Saturday, July 22. The event will include a shoe drive and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’ll be food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and games.
Registration is free, with shoe and school supply giveaways. The event will be held at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood and is hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department and United Church.