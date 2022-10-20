October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, at any time and in all kinds of relationships. Domestic Violence is a dangerous pattern of abuse that adults use to gain and maintain control of their partners. Abuse is not limited to physical abuse but often includes emotional, economic and even sexual abuse.
There are warning signs to be aware of some of which include: Extreme jealousy and possessiveness; controlling behavior; demeaning either in public or privately; humiliation; blame; limiting or controlling access to finances and more.
In the United States, one in four women and one in seven men experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner during their lifetime.
Nationally, nearly a third of women murdered each year are killed by domestic violence. In Florida 2020, more than 120,000 cases of domestic violence were reported, less than one-percent of which occurred in Sumter County. Despite the small percentage, each victim of domestic violence is important to our agency.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please get help. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has three victim advocates available to assist domestic violence victims, they can be reached by calling 352-793-2621.
Additional resources are available by contacting The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 or the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties at 352-753-5800.
Help is available to those who need it, please ask for it. You are not alone and it is not your fault.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office