Raiders shut Leopards out for homecoming, 62-0
Last Friday night was a win-win for South Sumter as the Raiders shutout the Hernando Leopards, 62-0 at Inman Sherman Field. The Raiders also celebrated their annual homecoming, crowning members of the royal court for the year.
South Sumter ended the game with an interception and TD by Raider Doby Gibson in the last few minutes of the game.
The Raiders scored three TDs in the first quarter, including a 24-yard rushing TD by Jamare Dorsey, who led the team with two TDs during the game. Abisai Mejia-Lopez added to the score with two successful PATs. The first quarter ended with Raiders leading 20-0.
The next South Sumter TD came at the end of the second quarter and was followed up by Mejia-Lopez with a PAT. The half ended Raiders 27-Leopards 0.
Six minutes into the third quarter, the Raiders completely dominated play, gaining another rushing TD and PAT, and in a quick series of play, scored another TD and PAT – the TD on a 48-yard-pass. They followed up with an interception, taking Hernando’s ball and making it their own for another score. By the end of the third quarter, it was 48 and 0, Raiders.
In the last eight minutes of the game, South Sumter scored another TD and point after, then followed up with another interception of Hernando’s ball for a Pick 6 and PAT, ending the game Raiders 62, Leopards 0.
Eian Finkley, Kaden Payne, Stanley Young, Bubba Boone, William Cowart and Malakhi Boone all scored one TD each for the team. Abisai Mejia-Lopez scored eight successful PATs, for eight points total.
Finkley had two completions in eight attempts, with a gain of 47 yards. Will Ammons had three completions on five attempts with a gain of 88 yards.
Travion Overton led in carries, with five and 19 yards rushing. Jamare Dorsey and Finkley had four carries – Dorsey with 104 yards. Kaden Payen had three carries and Bubba Boone had two. Denzel McDonald, Tayshaun Young, Colby Rinberger, Malakhi Boone and Javion Trinidad all had one carry each. The team totaled 194 yards rushing for the game.
Receiving for the Raiders during the Hernando game were Jordan Everett, Young, Rinberger, Trinidad and B. Boone for a total of 135 yards.
Next up for the Raiders, the Dunnellon Tigers at home. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Cats take Tigers in wild lead
The Wildwood Wildcats took on the Jefferson County Tigers last Friday night earning the win with a wild lead of 50 points. The Cats took the game 56-6.
Next up for the Cats is The Villages, at home.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.