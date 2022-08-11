Andrew Collins, a 17-year-old student entering his senior year at The Villages Charter School in Sumter County, has become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a youth member of the Boy Scouts of America can earn.
Collins has been part of the scouting program since 2011 and this promotion is the culmination of a long and challenging process advancement through experiential learning and personal growth.
For example, a well-known component of becoming an Eagle Scout is the Eagle Scout Service Project. Collins led an effort, with support from his Boy Scout troop, as well as New Covenant United Methodist Church of The Villages, in collecting more than 900 books for the children that the Early Learning Coalition serves.
Collins celebrated becoming an Eagle Scout with his family, friends and mentors at a ceremony at First United Methodist Church of Bushnell on Monday, Aug. 1.