With school opened up for 2023-24, Sumter has some big changes in the school district – from two new schools, to changes in some of the principals.
While Wildwood Middle High School has a new principal for the school year, Rodney Rocker, he has plenty of experience in administration. Rocker has a long history in education, including time as a high school principal in another county and at Sumter’s Wildwood Middle School. Rocker stepped in to replace Alan Hisey, who passed away in March of this year, after a battle with cancer.
Hisey made a big impact in the community.
“There is no doubt that he truly loved the school and the students at Wildwood Middle High,” said Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley of Hisey.
“He was very dedicated to trying to do what he thought was best for them.”
Hisey’s widow, Ginnie, talked about her husband’s love for the school and students.
She said he majored in political science history and coaching kind of pulled him into education. Once he began teaching, he fell in love with it.
Teaching and education were his passion – even the administration aspect. Since his passing, she said she’s had many of his former students tell her how his was their favorite class and that he could tell “the best stories.”
She said that’s how he taught, by telling stories and engaging the students.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Hisey spent more than two decades as an educator – two of those years as the school’s principal.
He loved it and he loved what he did there,” she said noting that there wasn’t a single day when he would complain about his job.
During his last days, knowing what he was facing, “He wasn’t worried about me,” she said, quoting him as saying he knew she was going to be okay.
But he said he was “really worried about my school.”
“He loved his students. He knew their parents,” she said, noting that it was one of the things he loved about Wildwood, after coming from a larger school.
She said he knew the students by name and he loved the school.
“He was so excited when he got to be the principal.”
Some of his students saw him as a father figure, looking out for them, protecting them and correcting them when necessary, she said.
She said he knew Wildwood was known for athletics, but he wanted to make sure they were also known for academics.
He was on board with enhancing academics and supporting the effort to bring in the Cambridge Program.
The program is challenging and students have at least seven tests they have to pass to receive an ACE diploma.
He was an avid supporter of seeing the program implemented at Wildwood. She said it opens a lot of doors for kids (include their Bright Scholars scholarships) and is a rigorous program, with college- level courses.
His goal was to always shine a positive light on the school, showcasing what they are capable of and making sure that all the kids who achieved got that recognition, she said.
“He wanted the school to be shown in a very positive light and I think it was and I think he would be very proud,” she said.
The Hiseys met when they were working together at another high school. She ended up relocating to another school and he called her for a date. They were together as a couple for seven years and married for three.
“Not long enough,” she said.
As for Rocker, he has his own thoughts and ideas for Wildwood Middle High, Shirley said, noting he is highly organized.
He said Rocker’s abilities showed in the start of a new school year, which was very smooth.
All the master scheduling for the school was done, which is a big thing at the secondary level, Shirley said, noting all the students had lunch, electives, etc. scheduled, even facing a hiring shortage.
“His experience is showing. It was a very seamless transition this school year.”
The Hiseys
What started as a banner year for both of them, ended up among their most challenging. He was named principal at Wildwood, she was named assistant principal at a school in another county. Things were good.
Then, in February, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Six months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She said they were working through everything and thought they had it beat. He was doing well and had undergone treatments – only missing work for the actual time when he had to undergo the 48-hour treatments. He would even take it to work with him.
“He wanted to be there for that school and those kids,” she said.
But it had spread faster than they realized and when they found other spots, he wasn’t able to undergo the treatments soon enough. He put up a fight, but died March 13.
She was strong as she spoke about him, attesting to his confidence that she would be okay. But then, when the conversation turned to who he was to her, it was more challenging for her.
“He was my best friend. He never met a stranger. He loved his life and he lived it. He …he did. He was a good man,” she said struggling through her emotions.
“And he loved his friends and his family. He always put everybody else before himself,” noting that he was selfless and very humble.
“He was a kind man.”
As for her, “I’m doing okay. Mine was nothing compared to what he went through,” she said.
He was the father of two twin girls in high school and a grown son, she is mom to two teen boys.
She said they stayed really positive through the whole thing and did a lot of research.
She said they pretty much kept their work at work and their home at home, although she would sometimes ask him for advice. And, she added, she did love attending school events with him.