The war cry of the Seminole will echo through the pines again on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, as Native American and military portrayers clash in the reenactment of Major Francis Dade’s infamous battle.
It’s a dramatic presentation of a battle that took place nearly 200 years ago, deep in the pines of a Florida forest, where more than 100 U.S. military soldiers and nearly 200 Seminoles clashed in a battle for control of Florida land. The battle ended with more than 100 U.S. soldiers dead and sparked the Second Seminole War.
Visitors will be able to watch soldiers in period military uniforms battle against a force of Seminole warriors who were waiting in ambush. The battle begins at 2 p.m. on each day. But, the grounds open at 9 a.m. and there’s plenty to see and do during the day. The event includes period soldier, Seminole and civilian camps, a period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations and full-scale cannon firing, plus 19th Century games and activities for children.
Visitors can stroll among the Seminole and military camps, talk to the reenactors and become fully immersed in this “living history” event.
At the sutler trade fair, there are all sorts of period items for sale. A sutler was a person who followed the military and sold goods to them.
The event is hosted by the park and dozens of volunteers, coordinated by the Dade Battlefield Society – a volunteer-group of reenactors and park supporters.
The cost is $5 per person entrance and $3/parking. Free admission for children five years and under.
Food vendors are also available. Dade Battlefield is located at 7200 C.R. 603, Bushnell. Parking will be available adjacent to the park entrance.
Park information is available at 352-793-4781 or visiting https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Dade-Battlefield. Information about the history, battle reenactment and the Dade Battlefield Society can be found at www.dadebattlefield