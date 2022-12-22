Holiday Express Train Ride is on
The Gulf Coast and Central Florida Railroad Museum Inc. will host their second annual “Holiday Express Train Ride” and festivities at Bushnell Station, in Bushnell.
According to coordinators, they had an overwhelming response last year and have expanded their evening train rides to eight nights. The trains are 1/8 scale in size. The ride includes a quarter-mile Holiday Express, run past holiday lights and characters.
They’ve doubled the number of characters and lights on display this year.
They are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, starting Friday Dec. 16 and going through Friday, Dec. 23.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Reservations are suggested and can be made online at www.BushnellStation.com or by calling 352-901-0829. The station is located at 6470 C.R. 476 West in Bushnell.
The museum and exhibit halls will be open during the same hours as this special event.
They also note that ugly Christmas sweaters are always welcome at Bushnell Station.
Baker House Holiday Tours
Beginning on Dec. 3 and running through Dec. 30, Baker House Christmas Tours will be available.
Tours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 10, on Friday Dec. 30 and on Tuesdays throughout the month; they will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. and Thursdays throughout the month; they will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 18.
Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, call 352-461-0134 or email parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov