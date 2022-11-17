AdventHealth Christmas Stroll
Join the fun of a special opening night celebration to kick-off the annual Christmas Stroll. At this family-friendly event, you can enjoy a walk on the fitness trail, filled with holiday decorations, music, lights and oversized Christmas cards.
The opening night will include fun giveaways, local entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies and a special visit from Santa Claus. They will also have a Christmas tree for the community to decorate.
Those attending are encouraged to bring non-valuable ornaments and decorations if you would like to participate. No reservations are required for this free event. For more information, please visit AHZephyrhills.com/Events.
The opening ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 AdvebtHealth Zephyrhills Fitness Trail – 7050 Gall Blvd. Zephyrhills.
The Christmas Stroll will continue to be open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.
Farm City Week planned
Farm City Week will be held from Nov. 16-23, which has been an
annual event since the 1950s, to celebrate and promote agriculture.
It is a week to express appreciation for the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers.
In honor of Farm City Week, Sumter County Economic Development, UF-IFAS Extension and other community partners will hold a special event at Flowerwood Nursery on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event will be held under a shaded pavilion and includes educational presentations, complimentary lunch and a tour of the nursery operation.
While a free event, registration is required as space is limited.
For more information and to register, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity
If you have event-related questions, please contact Sumter County Economic at 352-689-4400.
St. Francis to host Christmas Bazaar
St. Francis Episcopal Church, in Bushnell, will host their annual Christmas Bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
There will be handmade crafts, assorted Christmas decorations and gift baskets, ready for the holidays.
The bakery and pantry will offer a variety of baked goods and homemade relishes and jams.
They will also have Susie’s egg rolls available to purchase for a snack. The church is located at 301 Grace Street, off N. 301 “on the curve”.
Christmas Bazaar planned at St. Catherine UMC
St. Catherine United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be homemade craft items, home-baked goods and gently used items at bargain prices.
A meal of meatloaf, creamed potatoes and green beans will be available for $10 and chicken gnocchi soup for $5, to eat in or take out.
Proceeds will be used to restore the 112-year-old church.
The location is at St. Catherine United Methodist Church - 9848 CR 738B, Webster (three miles south of Bushnell on U.S. 301, on the east side of railroad tracks).
Fine arts festival set for downtown Inverness
The 2022 Inverness Festival of the Arts, a fine art show, is returning to the downtown Courthouse Square on Nov.19 - 20, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Festival of the Arts is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County.
Since 1971, it has been a beacon of fine arts in the area and today the festival brings thousands to downtown Inverness. This two-day festival is a signature event for the city and brings fine artists to historic downtown for visitors to explore and shop.