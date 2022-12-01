Royal to host parade and concert
Royal Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with the parade, on Dec. 3. The event will be held at the Alonzo A. Young, Sr. Enrichment and Historical Center in Royal Park – 9569 C.R. 236, Wildwood (Royal).
It’s the eighth annual parade and concert, with this year’s focus on the celebration of Royal’s eldest resident – Flossie Seslter. Mrs. Sesler is 101 years old this year.
Following the parade, there’ll be a live music concert, along with food and holiday gift vendors.
Those attending are urged to bring their lawn chairs and settle in under the big oak tree.
For more information, email youngartists@aol.com
Winter Fest 2022
The annual Wildwood Winter Fest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Wildwood City Hall.
There’ll be singing from local choirs, pictures with Santa, crafts, food trucks, mini train rides and more.
Admission is free.
St. Francis to host Christmas Bazaar
St. Francis Episcopal Church, in Bushnell, will host their annual Christmas Bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
There will be handmade crafts, assorted Christmas decorations and gift baskets, ready for the holidays.
The bakery and pantry will offer a variety of baked goods and homemade relishes and jams.
They will also have Susie’s egg rolls available to purchase for a snack. The church is located at 301 Grace Street, off N. 301 “on the curve”.
Saddle up Lake Panasoffkee
It’s a Cowboy/Cowgirl Christmas parade in Lake Panasoffkee this year.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The parade route is down C.R. 470.
If you can push it, pull it or ride it, decorate it.
Line-up will begin at 10 a.m., on CR 470 across the street from Panasoffkee Hardware.
Cowboy and cowgirls on the lake
The annual Lake Panasoffkee Christmas Boat Parade will be the same day as the day parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Line up at 5 p.m. in Pana Vista canal to Lake Panasoffkee. The parade will travel from Idlewild along the east side of the lake, south.
The night boat parade also has the same theme as the day parade - a Cowboy/Cowgirl Christmas.
Registration forms are available at local businesses in town.
Light up Webster returns
The City of Webster will host their annual holiday night of fun with vendors, food trucks and the lighted night parade.
It’s a Christmas at the Movies! That’s the theme for this year’s Webster Lighted Night Parade. Line-up is at 4 p.m., judging is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 along Main or U.S. 301 in Webster.
After the parade, there’s a chance to meet Santa, shop the vendor spots and choose from various menus at local food trucks. For those who want to eat and shop a little earlier, food trucks are planning to set up at about 4 p.m.
Wildwood Christmas Parade
Wildwood will host their annual Christmas Parade, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The route will begin at Wildwood Elementary School and travel to Wildwood City Hall and Warfield Street.
To register an entry, please contact parksandrec@Wildwood.Fl.gov
Cookies with Santa
Cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and his elves and more at the upcoming Christmas with Santa event in Wildwood.
The fun is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Wildwood Community Center.
Baker House Holiday Tours
Beginning on Dec. 3 and running through Dec. 30, Baker House Christmas Tours will be available.
Tours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 10, on Friday Dec. 30 and on Tuesdays throughout the month; they will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. and Thursdays throughout the month; they will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 18.
Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, call 352-461-0134 or email parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov
Christmas fun at Browns
Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brown and Brown’s in Oxford will host a Christmas market with Christmas music, a Christmas Hayride, Christmas kettlecorn and food trucks.
The market will offer Christmas decor, gifts, crafts and foods and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand at the Giant Gingerbread House.
Mrs. Claus has agreed to share her cookie decorating skills with the children, who will also get to write a letter to Santa!
Kids activities include: Barnyard Basketball, Barrel Train Ride, Bubble Stations, Christmas Hayride, Corn Snake, Cornhole Games, Culvert Slides, Duck Races, Giant Checkers, Giant Corn Pit, Giant Slide, Human Foosball, Jumping Pillows, Rock Wall Climb, Spider Web, Tire Play Course and a Toddler Play Area.
Parking is free and there is an admission charge for anyone older than two years.
Extra is charged for the photos and cookie decorating, everything else is included in the admission price.
Tickets and packages can be bought at www.brownandbrownfarms.simpletix.com/
Located at Brown & Brown Farms, 13940 HWY 301, Oxford, FL 34484 (please use field entrance south of Brown’s Country Store on HWY 301).
AdventHealth Christmas Stroll
Join the fun of a special opening night celebration to kick-off the annual Christmas Stroll. At this family-friendly event, you can enjoy a walk on the fitness trail, filled with holiday decorations, music, lights and oversized Christmas cards.
The opening night will include fun giveaways, local entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies and a special visit from Santa Claus. They will also have a Christmas tree for the community to decorate.
Those attending are encouraged to bring non-valuable ornaments and decorations if you would like to participate. No reservations are required for this free event. For more information, please visit AHZephyrhills.com/Events.
The opening ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 AdventHealth Zephyrhills Fitness Trail – 7050 Gall Blvd. Zephyrhills.
The Christmas Stroll will continue to be open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.