Want to be a foster family for our annual Home for the Holidays pet event?
Open your home to a shelter pet so they can remember the love of a family and get a much-needed respite from shelter life for a few days.
Your participation will help promote the shelter’s adoptable pets to family, friends and neighbors, giving these deserving animals a chance to find happiness again.
Your Humane Society SPCA will provide all they will need during their stay and they will work with your family to find the best matches. The gift of kindness is what the holidays are all about!
This year’s holiday fosters can be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22. Return dates will be Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 and 3. Call for available dates - (352) 793-9117 or info@hsspca.org to make arrangements.