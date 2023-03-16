Residents and visitors have a chance to take part in making history this month, as the Joint Veterans Support Committee (JVSC) hosts the Florida Wheels Rally Car and Bike Show on Saturday, March 25. It’s not just another fun day out, this one is designed for helping to fund the construction of a series of monuments at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
The Florida Wheels Bike and Car Show will feature live entertainment, raffles, food trucks and a variety of cars, trucks, sports cars and hot rods as well as a Vietnam Wall replica. All profits from the event will be used to help complete the monuments. The event will be held at the Sumter County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This event, as well as others throughout the year, is terribly important to the Florida National Cemetery,” said Bob Mills, chairman of the Joint Veterans Support Committee (JVSC).
There will be 15-17 large monuments, “That will keep alive all those who passed away keeping this country safe,” he said.
Mills said it’s “So important to me to pass on to the younger generations.”
He said while there is knowledge about more recent battles, when it comes to World War II, World War I, the Seminole Wars and the Revolutionary War, “… the lack of knowledge is amazing.”
With the monuments in place, “My grandkids will be able to go in using a QR code and learn about the importance,” of those earlier wars and how much “…we’ve sacrificed to keep our country safe, to keep out democracy safe,” he said, adding “They need to know from whence we come.”
He said it’s tremendously important, especially at this time in history.
The projects will cost millions and they are currently waiting for final approval from the Veteran’s Administration to get started on the Vietnam Memorial aspect and they are in the final stages of approval for the centerpiece monument.
He said they’re hoping to begin construction after the March 25 event, adding they would love to see it completed this year.
“A large number of people and organizations have stepped up to make this event possible, especially our presenting sponsors, The Villages Chapters of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Marine Corp League, Bushnell’s Kelly’s Restaurant and the Patriot Guard Riders. We’re very grateful for all of their support and the support of the community in general,” said Brian Parker, co-chair of the event and chaplain of the JVSC.
Mills said they’re expecting between 80 and 100 riders. The event is open to the public and admission is $10 per person.
That same day, at about 12:30 p.m., a Vietnam Day Ceremony is planned at the cemetery. A wreath will be laid next to the Goldstar Monument at the cemetery’s Freedom Memorial Plaza.
Kirk Leopard, Director of the Cemetery and Deputy Director John Knapp will officiate the short ceremony. A large number of veterans participating in a motorcycle event, sponsored by the Joint Veterans Support Committee for the Florida National Cemetery, will be there to support their fellow veterans before proceeding to the Sumter County Fairgrounds where they can visit the Patriot Guard Rider’s replica of the Vietnam Wall.
After the ceremony, the Patriot Riders, along with the director and deputy director of the cemetery, will travel to the event at the fairgrounds. The Vietnam Wall replica belongs to the Patriot Riders and those who visit the wall will be able to provide their loved one’s name and coordinators will be able to locate it on the wall for them.