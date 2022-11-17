Veterans Day in the United States is celebrated on Nov. 11 each year, to honor the individuals who have served in the nation in the military. The Department of Veterans Affairs indicates there were around 19 million U.S. military veterans in 2021.
The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
In Sumter County, and around the nation, efforts are made to honor veterans, but they also need the support of the people whose freedoms they protect.
One local effort was made by American Legion Post 101, with the help of members of Dade’s Youth.
Jodi Stump, second vice of the American Legion post is a United States Coast veteran and the daughter of a U.S. Navy veteran. She spent last Saturday, Nov. 5, with the youth members, placing flags on the graves of veterans at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell.
She explained to the youth the importance of placing the flags and honoring the vets.
Stump took pride in making sure the group learned the proper procedures and understood the importance of what they were doing.
According to a 2021 study from researchers at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the percentage of veterans with disabilities is significantly higher among post 9/11 veterans (40%) than it was with veterans from previous eras; (25%) for Gulf War I veterans and 13% for veterans of previous wars. Veterans can benefit from support legislated by elected officials in Washington, D.C., but there are also many things ordinary citizens can do to show how much they appreciate the sacrifices that veterans and their families have made, and will make in the years to come.
• Visit wounded veterans. The United States Census Bureau reports that more than one-third of the nearly 3.8 million men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since September 2001 have a service-connected disability.
Many of these individuals are fighting to overcome physical injuries sustained while on active duty. Individuals who want to show their support for veterans can contact their local VA facility to arrange a visit to wounded veterans. Such visits can lift veterans’ spirits and reassure them that their sacrifices are both acknowledged and appreciated.
• Support legislation that supports veterans. By supporting legislation that ensures veterans get the support they need, individuals can send a message to veterans that they haven’t been forgotten and that the very democratic principles they fought to protect are alive and well.
Citizens can write letters to their elected officials, urging them to support veteran-friendly legislation, and raise awareness of bills and laws through social media.
• Help raise awareness about homeless veterans. Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that approximately 40,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. But that figure doesn’t tell the whole story, as the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) notes that over the course of a year, roughly twice that many veterans experience homelessness.
The NCHV believes that programs to assist homeless veterans should focus on helping them reach a point where they can obtain and sustain gainful employment. In addition, the NCHV feels that the most effective programs are community-based, nonprofit, “veterans helping veterans” groups. Individuals can offer their support to such groups through financial donations or other means so they can continue to ensure no veteran sleeps on the street.
Veterans Day is a time to show veterans that their service and sacrifices have not been taken for granted.
Visiting wounded veterans and supporting efforts to ensure veterans get what they need to live full, healthy and happy lives is a great way to send the message that veterans are appreciated.