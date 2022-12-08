“The week went great,” said Dewaine Lyals, head coach for Wildwood varsity basketball of the school’s fourth annual Hoopsgiving Classic.
Players worked to help fund their season, hosting the series of games with the boys and girls teams. They played Nov. 21 and 22. The funds are used to help pay for jerseys, gear they may need and an upcoming trip to South Carolina.
They also provide a turkey to a couple of families, through donations.
They sold single-day tickets for $8 and two-day tickets for $13.
Lyals said they’re happy to accept any donation for the team.
Anyone interested in making a direction donation or sponsorship, can contact Lyals at 352-233-5287.
Lyals said this year’s event might have been the best ever, as far as attendance from the community.
“It was great to have the boys and the girls there too.”
This was the first year the girls team was included in the Hoops competition.
Wildwood played Arch Bishop and Lake Howard for the week.
The competition included four 16 teams – four girls and 12 boys.
He said they’re currently getting their numbers in the funds they managed to raise.
Hoopsgiving Classic
Archbishop – Nov. 21
The Cats and the Archbishop Mavericks played a tournament game on Nov. 21. The Cats led the game in the first quarter, 13-10, but the Mavericks ended up with the win, 64-48.
Wildwood’s Adyn Corbin led the Cats in scoring with 16 points in the game. Corbin made two free throws on two attempts. McCray made three free throws on four attempts. Malachi Martin followed Corbin with a close second and 14 points for the Cats and McCray earned 10 total points for the team. Ben Bellamy and Sharef Jackson hooped in four points each.
Jah’ Nathan Munn made two defensive rebounds and four assists. Jackson and McCray made one assist each.
Lake Howell – Nov. 22
The Cats played Lake Howell in the Hoopsgiving Classic at Wildwood. It was Lake Howell, 52-50.
Malachai Martin led the Cats with 17 points for Wildwood. Adyn Corbin brought in nine points while Ben Bellamy and Jah’Nathan Munn each earned eight points.
Six points by Shareef Jackson and two points each for McCray and Terriyon Bryant.
Jackson made four of four field goals, Martin made three of six and Bellamy made one of two.
On defensive rebounds it was seven by Bellamy, four each by Martin and Jackson, three by Corbin and one by Dallas Isham.
On offensive rebounds six for Bellamy, two each for Corbin, Martin and Jackson; one each for Bryant and Munn.