Gifts and gatherings take center stage come the holiday season. The holiday season begins on Thanksgiving and continues until New Year’s Day.
During that time, families gather to exchange gifts, break bread, celebrate their faith, and toast the year to come. The good times and gatherings that are such a big part of the holiday season were absent from many celebrations in 2020. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, the successful rollout of various vaccines should make the coming holiday season feel more normal.
That means gift exchanges and gatherings are back in play. Savvy celebrants recognize the benefits of shopping early, and Small Business Saturday is a great chance to get back in the holiday swing of things while supporting the local businesses that make communities so unique. This year, Shop Local is Saturday, Nov. 26.
• Plan ahead. Small Business Saturday takes place each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States. Since its inception in 2010, Small Business Saturday has grown in popularity. American Express estimates that 110 million people participated in Small Business Saturday in 2019, which underscores how shoppers can benefit from planning ahead. Research sales and inventories of local businesses you want to support so you’re ready to go come Saturday morning. Doing your homework can make it easier to navigate the crowds
.• Reserve a table at your favorite restaurant. A great meal with friends and family can be an ideal way to cap off a day of shopping, and it’s a great way to support a local restaurant. It’s worth noting that a National Today survey of 1,000 shoppers that focused on Small Business Saturday shopping habits found that food and groceries were the most popular things to buy local. Saturday is traditionally a popular night to dine out, and that popularity is even greater on Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can ensure they aren’t waiting for a table by booking a reservation in advance.
• Check your social media feeds. Many small businesses have recognized the value of communicating directly with consumers through their social media feeds. Throughout the day, shoppers can keep an eye on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn about special sales or events. In addition, shoppers can share their shopping experiences via their own feeds. Many small businesses rely on word-of-mouth from existing customers, so this can be another way to show your support for the establishments that call your community home.
Small Business Saturday is a great way to begin the holiday shopping season on the right foot.