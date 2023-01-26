Volunteering is often seen through the lens of how volunteers help to improve their communities. Though there’s no denying the valuable role volunteers play in strengthening their communities, it’s worth noting just how much volunteers can benefit from donating their time and effort to worthy causes.A 2020 study published in the Journal of Happiness asked 70,000 participants about their volunteering habits and mental health.
The study found that, when compared to those who did not volunteer, people who had volunteered in the previous 12 months were more satisfied with their lives and gave their overall health higher ratings. Volunteering can benefit anyone, and can be especially valuable to students, benefiting their overall health and helping in myriad other ways as well.
• Volunteering can get a foot in the door.
• Volunteering can help students find a career path.
• Volunteering expands students- social horizons.
Organizations recognize that value and often prioritize hiring candidates with the kind of strong interpersonal skills students develop through volunteering. It can be a great way for students to develop an array of skills that can benefit their personal and professional lives for years to come.