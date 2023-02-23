Udell Hall “…grew up here, this was his town and his people, his community. He had a strong love for this community and the people in it. He felt that was his contribution,” Carol Hall said of her late husband – a former mayor and city council member for Webster.
“He was pretty special,” she said.
Hall passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11.
He served on the Webster City Council as early as 1969, later serving as mayor. As a young man, he worked in surveying with family and served in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he began a 50-year career with Sumter Electric.
According to Mrs. Hall, during his tenure with the city, he was responsible for the construction and placement of the city’s new water tower. He was also responsible for a grant that renovated some of the older mobile homes in the area that were in disrepair. The residents of the homes needed help and had no one to help them.
She noted that a new well was also added at the edge of the city limits during that time.
“He was very civic-minded and he wanted better things for the citizens of Webster. He was very conscious of the people that paid taxes in the city and wanted the benefits to go to them,” she said.
He was “…money conscious and wanted the budget to balance and wanted to build up the surplus account,” to make sure there was money in case of an emergency, adding that she believes that account was over $100,000 by the time he left office.
“Because it was important to him. He was very bright and very, very conservative,” she said, noting he didn’t have a lot of hobbies or wasn’t into the “latest” of anything and she was good with his desire to serve the community.
She noted his integrity and said, “He was the most honest man, person I think I’ve ever known. Right was right, wrong was wrong, there wasn’t any room for gray.”
And then, there was his humility.
“Something that always moved me was his total lack of realization of who he was as a person, as a man. He didn’t realize how many lives he affected, how people many he touched,” she said.
“He was very active during that time in the church – that was very important. Not religion, his spiritual journey was very important and next came his family.”
Mrs. Hall said her husband didn’t have the example set for him as a child, but instead, learned it from his own observations.
“He lived what he learned by observation.”
Hall was also a charter member of the city’s volunteer of the fire department. She said she never really worried about him when he was working the fires, but “… those three in the morning calls meant that somebody was in trouble – that it was time for prayer.”
Mrs. Hall said they met in church, when the former youth pastor at her late husband’s church became the pastor at her home church in Istachatta and told Hall that he needed to “…come over and meet the girls.” She was 16, he was 19 and she said it took him about a week to get up the courage to call her and their relationship grew from that.
“I went to college for a year,” she said, adding that after that, they decided they would get married.
They have two daughters and “… his main goal in life was to make sure that his wife and his family were taken care of. He was devoted to his family.”
He was “…devoted, he adored me and he loved our children - he was great husband and father,” always putting others first and himself last.