Would you like to increase your employment potential? Scholarships may be available for the Sumter Career and Adult Education Center HVAC program.
The HVAC program consists of a three-term, 750-hour course. The next term of HVAC classes will begin in January. A mandatory orientation will be held on Jan. 17 and the first class will be held on Jan. 23.
Classes will be held Mondays –Thursdays at Wildwood Middle High, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through May 18.
Due to the holiday break, Sumter Adult Ed will be closed until Jan. 5, but you can register beginning Jan. 6 at Sumter Adult Education or call 352 793-5719 for more information.