From the Florida Highway Patrol:
There is currently an estimated eight miles of northbound congestion and four miles of southbound congestion (onlookers) on I-75 in Marion County.
The SW 66th Street (the overpass) is reportedly closed now as well.
Northbound traffic is being diverted from Interstate 75 Exit 341/C.R. 484.
A tractor-trailer, traveling northbound on I-75 with an over-dimension load, struck and damaged the S.W. 66 Street overpass, near the 347 mile marker.
Currently all northbound lanes are closed and motorists should seek other routes until further notice.