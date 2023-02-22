From the Florida Highway Patrol:

There is currently an estimated eight miles of northbound congestion and four miles of southbound congestion (onlookers) on I-75 in Marion County.

The SW 66th Street (the overpass) is reportedly closed now as well.

Northbound traffic is being diverted from Interstate 75 Exit 341/C.R. 484.

A tractor-trailer, traveling northbound on I-75 with an over-dimension load, struck and damaged the S.W. 66 Street overpass, near the 347 mile marker. 

Currently all northbound lanes are closed and motorists should seek other routes until further notice.  

