After days of watching and waiting for Hurricane Ian to slam across Florida, with the threat of catastrophic impacts, the storm skirted Sumter to the east.
For emergency management officials in Sumter, they were able to breathe a sigh of relief when the storm finally made its way north, according to County Emergency Management Director David Casto.
Casto said Sumter had sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
The last of the tropical storm force winds were expected to end by 3 p.m. on Thursday, although it was blustery throughout the day.
“It was not as bad as we anticipated, based on the initial forecast that we were getting,” Casto said, noting that according to those early forecasts, Ian would likely have been “… the worst we’ve ever seen.”
Casto said Tuesday’s forecast was six to eight inches of rain, which were bumped up and then forecast at 8-12 inches of rain. Some forecasts even indicated 21 inches, he said, noting that would have caused flooding along the Withlacoochee River that was like what occurred in 2004, with the likelihood of displaced residents and even water rescues.
But, as the storm shifted to the east, “… that lessened the probability of those big catastrophic effects,” he said.
Winds in Sumter did not exceed tropical storm force winds.
And “they were sporadic, not sustained,” he said.
Casto said they’ve had reports of about 20 homes with damage, noting that most were tree branches on homes and most of the homes damaged were mobile homes. Four of the homes were heavily damaged and uninhabitable.
The county opened three shelters during the storm – South Sumter High School and the Sumter County Fairgrounds as general population shelters and the Wildwood Community Center as a special needs shelter. He said a little over 200 people took advantage of the shelters and all of them had left by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
With the initial rain forecast, they had anticipated opening more, with concerns about flooding along the Withlacoochee River.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office remained operational during the storm, with deputies patrolling as part of their regular shifts, but last week, they were also operating chainsaws to help clear roadways and patrolling the Withlacoochee River, ready to assist should anyone have flooding issues.
The sheriff’s office has also sent a group of eight people to DeSoto County in response to a mission request. They will be patrolling and delivering supplies to assist those in the area that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
All the shelters were closed by 7 p.m. Thursday night, they also had roads cleared and passable by Thursday night. They did not have any reports of displaced residents by Friday morning, he said.
Emergency management was following up with their recovery efforts, working to discover if there were any unmet needs and trying to connect the residents with the correct service providers.