James D. King, 91, of Webster, Fl. passed away in Webster on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was born in Fort Pierce, Fl. on March 17, 1932 to Marion and Jessie King.
He was a loving Christian and longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Webster, where he was a deacon and taught Sunday School for over 60 years.
He worked for Florida Crushed Stone scale house for 19 years. He also worked at Pasco Packing Company in Dade City, Fl. for 30 years and was the warehouse shift supervisor for 10 years. He was a Florida Gators fan and loved fishing.
Mr. King was a faithful student of God’s Holy Word, a soul winner and expressed God’s grace and love towards others. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Jeanene King of Webster, Fl.; his children: Shirley King of Dade City; Emery King of Webster; Martha Boone of Central City, Ky.; Janet King of Webster; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Amy, Steve, Shannon, Bailee, Heather and Jennifer; and many great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. (with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) with Pastor Randy Ford, Pastor Jerry Alexander and Pastor Emery King officiating.
Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Webster.
Beyers Funeral Home Bushnell.
Christine Tritt, 88
Oxford, Fl.
Christine Tritt, 88, of Oxford, Fl. passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. She was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Luray, Tenn. to Henry and Cora (nee Stanfill) Russell.
She is preceded by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Tritt.
She is survived by three sons: John (Sandy) Tritt of Orlando, Fl., Tom (Sherry) Tritt of Oxford, Fl. and Gary (Lorinda) Tritt of Oxford, Fl.; one sister: Jean Warf of Haywood County, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a very close friend, Toni Garman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Fl. 34785.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with burial following next to her husband, Robert at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Online remembrances may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her loving memory to either Cornerstone Hospice 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Banks/Page-Theus Wildwood.
Francis “Buck” Bert Scott, 80
Bushnell, Fl.
Francis “Buck” Bert Scott, 80, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Leesburg, Florida on August 14, 2023. Beyers Funeral Home Bushnell.