James C. (Jim) Henderson
James C. (Jim) Henderson passed away on Aug. 21, 2023, at the age of 84, in Phoenix, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; their daughter, Courtney (Chris) Todd, Anthem, Ariz. and son, Kirk Henderson, Prescott, Ariz.; two daughters from a previous marriage - Sharon Henderson and Mary Beth (Stuart) Fox, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandsons - Nikolas (Janely) Gilliam, Chicago, Il. and Sawyer Todd, Anthem, Ariz.; granddaughter - Avery Todd, Anthem, Ariz.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer C. Henderson, Peoria, IL; mother, Willie H. Reeves, Russellville, Ky. and his brother, Marvin D. Henderson.
Jim was born Aug. 10, 1939, near Russellville, Ky. He went to Austin Peay College, Clarksville, Tenn. on a basketball scholarship, graduating in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in education. That same year, he joined the U. S. Marine Corps becoming a naval aviator. He had two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and 77 air medals. The highlight of his 20-year military career was serving as a Marine One helicopter pilot, 1969-1973, for President Nixon. He retired from the military in 1981 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
He and his family then moved to Bushnell, Fla., where he taught at South Sumter High School for 21 years, 1982-2003.
For 14 years of that time, he coached girls’ softball where those teams won nine district tournaments, reached the state finals two years, were state runner up four years and won a state championship in 1988.
In a voluntary capacity he served as the chief helicopter pilot for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department, 1998-2008, where he was pleased to be back flying. In 2020 he and his wife, Charlotte, moved to Anthem, Ariz. (Phoenix area) to be near their family, although difficult to leave so many dear friends made through their 39 years in Sumter County.
Jim will be interred at the Arlington National Cemetery, with a memorial service and full military honors, at a date to be determined. For those wishing to make an expression of sympathy donation, please consider American Cancer Society or First United Methodist Church, 211 W. Noble Avenue, Bushnell, Fla. 33513.