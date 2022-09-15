There’s a Mega Challah Bake on and women of the community are invited to attend.
The bake is to heighten Jewish awareness, with the women of The Villages and Ocala participating and tasked with the mixing, kneading and making blessings. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chabad House in Oxford.
While the public is welcome, RSVPs are required, in order to plan for the event and the number participating in the bread baking.
Challah in its more widely-known usage refers to a braided bread
traditionally eaten at Shabbat and other holidays and is considered one of
the most famous Jewish foods, according to coordinators.
But in its more basic, biblical meaning, challah is the piece of dough that is traditionally separated and consecrated to God, while baking bread, a custom that has been performed by Jewish women for more than 100 generations.